Sun Life says regulatory hurdles delay sale of U.S. annuity unit

TORONTO, June 21 Sun Life Financial Inc
on Friday warned of a likely delay in the sale of its U.S.
annuity business because the New York Department of Financial
Services has yet to approve the deal.
Sun Life, Canada's No. 3 insurer, said in December that it
would sell the business for $1.35 billion to a firm connected to
Guggenheim Partners. The transaction, expected to reduce Sun
Life's exposure to market swings and boost its cash levels, was
originally set to close before the end of June.
The New York Department of Financial Services recently began
a review of private investor groups as owners of annuity
businesses, Sun Life said in a statement, adding that it
expected that review to delay the closing of its deal.
The deal followed Sun Life's decision to stop selling
variable annuities and individual life products in the United
States to focus more on group insurance and voluntary benefits.
Variable annuities, retirement products that guarantee a
minimum monthly payment, hit Sun Life earnings after the 2008
financial crisis, as low interest rates and Canadian accounting
rules forced insurers to take upfront losses on products that
will not come due for years.
Sun Life said it had received approvals from a number of
regulators, including the Delaware Department of Insurance and
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, for the sale of the
unit to Delaware Life Holdings, which is owned by some
Guggenheim clients and shareholders.
"We are continuing to work with Delaware Life Holdings LLC
to obtain approval from the New York Department of Financial
Services for the transaction and to close the transaction as
soon as possible," Sun Life said.