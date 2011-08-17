Sun Life Financial sells C$300 mln 10-yr debt

NEW YORK Aug 17 Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($306 million) of 10-year senior unsecured debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The issue, due Aug. 23, 2021, has a coupon rate of 4.57 percent, and was priced at 99.96 to yield 4.575 percent or 214.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale. ($1=C$0.98) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)