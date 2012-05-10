版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 19:44 BJT

Sun Life Financial profit climbs 56 pct on markets

May 10 Sun Life Financial Inc profit rose 56 percent in the first quarter, helped by stronger stock markets and rising bond yields, Canada's No. 3 life insurer said on Thursday.

Sun Life earned C$686 million ($683 million), or C$1.15 a share, compared with a year-before profit of C$438 million, or 73 Canadian cents a share.

The company maintained its quarterly dividend of 36 Canadian cents per share.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐