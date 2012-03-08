UPDATE 1-Sun Life targets C$2 bln operating income by 2015

* Insurer has been hit hard by weak markets
* Plans to focus on high growth businesses
* Targets 2015 operating ROE of 12-13 pct
* Sees strong growth in Asian market
By Cameron French
TORONTO, March 8 Sun Life Financial
plans to boost its operating income to C$2 billion
($2.01 billion) in the next three years by focusing on high
growth businesses and riding an expected improvement in stock
and bond markets, the company's chief executive said.
Dean Connor, who took over from longtime CEO Donald Stewart
in December, announced the goal as part of his new strategic
plan for the Canadian life insurer, which has seen its profit
and share price hammered over the past four years from largely
market-related losses.
"We have a very good business here, and the challenge we set
for ourselves is to make it the best performing life insurer in
Canada in terms of customer satisfaction, operational
excellence, brand recognition," Connor told a crowd of analysts
at the company's head office in Toronto.
Connor began putting his imprint on the company in December
when Sun Life announced it would stop selling variable annuities
and individual life insurance in the United States to focus on
group insurance and voluntary benefits there.
Connor said on Thursday the company will continue to build
its position in those businesses as well as its MFS asset
management company in the U.S., while trying to improve its
performance in Canada and build up its comparatively small
presence in Asia.
"Asia will form a much larger part of Sun Life in the
future," he said, pointing to favorable demographics in the
region. The company's operations there are focused in Hong Kong,
the Philippines, Indonesia, India and mainland China.
"The demand (in Asia) for what we do should double every
three to five years for many years to come as millions of people
are pulled out of poverty into the middle class," he said.
PROFIT, ROE
The C$2 billion profit goal - Sun Life stressed it is an
objective, not guidance - compares with an operating net income
of C$104 million in 2011, but that result was hit hard by weak
markets and several charges, including a C$635 accounting charge
in the fourth quarter.
In 2007, before markets began to significantly deteriorate,
Sun Life earned C$2.2 billion.
Like its rivals, particularly larger Manulife Financial
, Sun Life's results have been hammered by volatile
stock markets and historically low bond yields.
Weak stocks and low bond yields force insurers to
recalculate the future returns on their portfolios to make sure
they can cover policy and payout obligations. When there's a
shortfall, they take reserves from profits to make up the
difference.
Indeed, the profit goal and a separately announced goal of
an operating return on equity of 12-13 percent by 2015 are
dependent on an annual rise of about 8 percent in key stock
market indexes and a gradual increase in North American interest
rates across the yield curve, the company said.
The company's shares were up 21 Canadian cents at C$20.88 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.