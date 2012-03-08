UPDATE 1-Sun Life targets C$2 bln operating income by 2015

* Insurer has been hit hard by weak markets

* Plans to focus on high growth businesses

* Targets 2015 operating ROE of 12-13 pct

* Sees strong growth in Asian market

By Cameron French

TORONTO, March 8 Sun Life Financial plans to boost its operating income to C$2 billion ($2.01 billion) in the next three years by focusing on high growth businesses and riding an expected improvement in stock and bond markets, the company's chief executive said.

Dean Connor, who took over from longtime CEO Donald Stewart in December, announced the goal as part of his new strategic plan for the Canadian life insurer, which has seen its profit and share price hammered over the past four years from largely market-related losses.

"We have a very good business here, and the challenge we set for ourselves is to make it the best performing life insurer in Canada in terms of customer satisfaction, operational excellence, brand recognition," Connor told a crowd of analysts at the company's head office in Toronto.

Connor began putting his imprint on the company in December when Sun Life announced it would stop selling variable annuities and individual life insurance in the United States to focus on group insurance and voluntary benefits there.

Connor said on Thursday the company will continue to build its position in those businesses as well as its MFS asset management company in the U.S., while trying to improve its performance in Canada and build up its comparatively small presence in Asia.

"Asia will form a much larger part of Sun Life in the future," he said, pointing to favorable demographics in the region. The company's operations there are focused in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia, India and mainland China.

"The demand (in Asia) for what we do should double every three to five years for many years to come as millions of people are pulled out of poverty into the middle class," he said.

PROFIT, ROE

The C$2 billion profit goal - Sun Life stressed it is an objective, not guidance - compares with an operating net income of C$104 million in 2011, but that result was hit hard by weak markets and several charges, including a C$635 accounting charge in the fourth quarter.

In 2007, before markets began to significantly deteriorate, Sun Life earned C$2.2 billion.

Like its rivals, particularly larger Manulife Financial , Sun Life's results have been hammered by volatile stock markets and historically low bond yields.

Weak stocks and low bond yields force insurers to recalculate the future returns on their portfolios to make sure they can cover policy and payout obligations. When there's a shortfall, they take reserves from profits to make up the difference.

Indeed, the profit goal and a separately announced goal of an operating return on equity of 12-13 percent by 2015 are dependent on an annual rise of about 8 percent in key stock market indexes and a gradual increase in North American interest rates across the yield curve, the company said.

The company's shares were up 21 Canadian cents at C$20.88 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.