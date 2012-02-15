UPDATE 2-Sun Life Financial takes loss on accounting charge

* Q4 loss C$0.90/shr vs year-before profit C$0.84/shr
* C$635 mln charge derails results
* Maintains div at C$0.36/shr
TORONTO, Feb 15 - Sun Life Financial said on
Wednesday it fell to a steep loss in the fourth quarter due to a
C$635 million accounting charge.
Sun Life, Canada's No. 3 life insurer, lost C$525 million
($525 million), or 90 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter
ended Dec. 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$504
million, or 84 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts had expected a loss of 59 Canadian cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Sun Life is the third Canadian life insurer to report
fourth-quarter results. Last week, Manulife Financial
reported a narrow quarterly loss due to a big writedown at its
U.S. operations, while Great-West Lifeco posted a sharp
jump in profits.
Sun Life's C$635 million charge was related to a change in
how it accounts for hedges on certain annuity and insurance
contract liabilities.
The company maintained its quarterly dividend of 36 Canadian
cents a share. Some analysts had wondered whether it would cut
the payout.
Sun Life, which also has a sizeable Asian presence, said in
December it would stop marketing variable annuities and
individual life insurance in the United States, citing the high
capital costs and low profitability of the business.
Total premiums and deposits in the quarter totaled C$22.4
billion, down from C$24.9 billion a year earlier.