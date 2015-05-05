Sun Life posts higher profit on strength in asset management, Asia

(Adds details on results, growth drivers)
TORONTO May 5 Canadian insurer Sun Life
Financial Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on
Tuesday, driven by strength in its asset management business and
healthy growth in Asia.
The Toronto-based company's net profit rose to C$441
million, or 72 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended
March 31, compared with a net profit of C$400 million, or 65
Canadian cents a share, in the same period last year.
Underlying profit rose to 84 Canadian cents a share, from 72
Canadian cents a share a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had
expected earnings of 77 Canadian cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sun Life, whose rivals include Manulife Financial Corp
and Great-West Lifeco Inc, also raised its
quarterly dividend.
