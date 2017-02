TORONTO Aug 8 Sun Life Financial Inc said on Wednesday its profit fell 87.5 percent in the second quarter, hurt by weak stock markets and sinking bond yields.

Sun Life, Canada's No. 3 insurer, earned C$51 million ($51.26 million), or 9 Canadian cents a share, compared with a year-before profit of C$408 million, or 68 Canadian cents a share.

The company maintained its quarterly dividend of 36 Canadian cents a share.