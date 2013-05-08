Sun Life Financial profit falls 25 pct on markets

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TORONTO May 8 Sun Life Financial said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit fell 25 percent, as Canada's No. 3 insurer was hurt by less favorable markets than in the year-before period.
The Toronto-based company earned C$513 million ($511.54 million), or 85 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31. That compared with a year-ago profit of C$686 million, or C$1.15 per share.
Equity and bond market movements added C$46 million to profit during the quarter, compared to C$348 million in the year-before quarter, the company said.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.