Sun Life profit boosted by restructuring gain

TORONTO Feb 12 Sun Life Financial Inc,
Canada's No. 3 life insurer, said on Wednesday its
fourth-quarter profit rose 39 percent, helped by a C$290 million
gain related to the restructuring of internal reinsurance
arrangements.
Net profit was C$550 million ($500.52 million), or 90
Canadian cents a share, during the quarter, up from C$395
million, or 65 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before
period.
On a continuing operations basis, which excludes the impact
of the sale of Sun Life's U.S. annuities business last year,
operating income was C$642 million, up from C$333 million a year
earlier.