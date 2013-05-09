版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-Sun Life Financial CEO OK with dividend level

TORONTO May 9 Sun Life Financial Inc : * CEO says dividend "sustained" at current levels

