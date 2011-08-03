UPDATE 1-Sun Life Financial profit up sharply

TORONTO Aug 3 Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit rose sharply, due to stronger insurance sales and investment performance.

Canada's No. 3 insurer said it earned a net C$408 million ($425 million), or 68 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended June 30. That compared with a profit of C$72 million, or 13 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected, on average, a profit of 54 Canadian cents a share.

($1=$0.96 Canadian) (Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)