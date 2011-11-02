UPDATE 2-Sun Life falls to steep loss on weak markets

* Loss of C$621 million follows profit warning
TORONTO Nov 2 Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) fell
to a steep loss in the third quarter due to falling bond yields
and stock prices, Canada's No. 3 insurer said on Wednesday.
The company lost C$621 million ($615 million), or C$1.07 a
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30. That compared with a
year-before profit of C$416 million, or 73 Canadian cents a
share.
On an operating basis, the insurer lost C$572 million, or
99 Canadian cents a share.
Sun Life warned two weeks ago that it would take the loss -
which caught analysts and investors alike by surprise, as
forecasts had called for a modest profit.
The stock dropped 9 percent after the warning.
"Our financial results reflect the severe volatility
experienced during the third quarter," Chief Executive Don
Stewart said in a statement.
Life insurers hold stocks and bonds to guarantee they'll be
able to pay future investment and insurance policy obligations.
When the value of their portfolios falls on a quarterly basis,
they use profits to bulk up reserves.
Sun Life said it increased its reserves by C$684 million
during the quarter due to the market declines. It took
additional charges of C$203 million to update actuarial
assumptions, which it typically does in the third quarter.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's benchmark S&P/TSX composite
index .GSPTSE fell 12.6 percent in the third quarter, while
bond yields retreated due to economic uncertainty in Europe and
the U.S. Federal Reserve's purchases of long-term bonds..
The Toronto-based insurer has extensive operations in
Canada, the United States and Asia. As a seller of both
insurance and wealth management products, it competes with
Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) and Great-West Lifeco (GWO.TO).
Revenue was C$7.5 billion, down from C$7.7 billion in the
same period a year ago.
Return on equity was negative 17.4 percent, compared with
12 percent in the third quarter of 2010.
Sun Life also said it expects to take a one-time net income
hit of about C$500 million in the fourth quarter, due to
changes in how it expenses hedging costs for its variable
annuities and segregated funds businesses.
During the quarter, Sun Life said it would buy out the
minority stake in its McLean Budden investment management unit
for about C$144 million to boost its mutual fund business.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
