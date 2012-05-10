Sun Life sees fit with ING Asia assets

TORONTO May 10 Sun Life Financial sees a fit with ING Groep's Asian assets, and would be willing to issue stock to finance a large acquisition, the Canadian life insurer's chief executive said on Thursday.

ING put its Asian insurance and investment business up for sale in January. Sun Life has a growing presence in Asia and has targeted strong growth in the region.

"We're looking at all kinds of things around the world, and I would tell you they fit into the four pillars (of growth)," CEO Dean Connor told reporters after Sun Life's annual shareholder meeting in Toronto.