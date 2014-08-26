版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 26日 星期二 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Fujian Sunner Development to raise up to 2.46 bln yuan in private placement

Aug 26 Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.46 billion yuan (399.86 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 27

* Says private placement aimed at KKR China Growth Fund's unit KKR Poultry

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lboWCs; bit.ly/1omRwfb

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1522 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐