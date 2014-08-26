BRIEF-Fujian Sunner Development to raise up to 2.46 bln yuan in private placement

Aug 26 Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.46 billion yuan (399.86 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 27

* Says private placement aimed at KKR China Growth Fund's unit KKR Poultry

