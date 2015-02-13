UPDATE 2-Quebecor's Sun News Network channel shuts down

(Adds details and background on network)
Feb 13 Quebecor Inc's long-struggling
news channel Sun News Network has shut its doors after searching
for a potential suitor for months, Sun Media Corp said on
Friday.
"Over the past four years, we tried everything we could to
achieve sufficient market penetration to generate the profits
needed to operate a national news channel," Sun Media Chief
Executive Julie Tremblay said.
Sun News employs about 200 people, according to Canadian
Broadcasting Corp (CBC), which reported the move to shut Sun
News on Thursday. (bit.ly/1FF4MXj)
The right-leaning channel, dubbed 'Fox News North' by media
pundits, had struggled to attract viewership. Last month, the
Globe and Mail newspaper reported that Sun News Network was
attempting to sell itself to ZoomerMedia Ltd, which owns a
stable of television, radio and other media assets.
The last-minute efforts to strike a deal came after Quebecor
reached an agreement in October to sell its Sun Media newspaper
assets for C$316 million ($253 million) to the Postmedia Network
.
Supporters of Sun News blamed the failure of the network on
industry regulator, the Canadian Radio-Television and
Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), for not giving it the same
carriage rights enjoyed by industry rivals like CBC and CTV, CBC
said, citing sources.
CBC and CTV have mandatory carriage designations ensuring
that all cable companies offer them as part of their basic cable
package.
($1 = 1.2472 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bengaluru and Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker
and Bernadette Baum)