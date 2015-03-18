Sunnova latest solar company to offer system financing

March 18 Sunnova Energy Corp on Wednesday became
the latest U.S. solar company to unveil a financing product that
will allow customers to claim a lucrative federal tax credit for
solar power.
The move follows the introduction of a similar product last
year by the largest residential solar company, Elon Musk-backed
SolarCity Corp, and many others in the industry have
followed suit as solar systems become more popular.
Sunnova, which has raised more than $500 million, is
putting up the funds for its product, dubbed EZ Own, rather than
partnering with a financial institution. It calls EZ Own a
retail installment sale, not a loan. The company will provide a
warranty, system maintenance, repairs and monitoring.
Ownership of solar systems has increased as their average
price has fallen to around $30,000 from $50,000 to $60,000 just
a few years ago. Homeowners are able to claim a tax credit worth
30 percent of the system's value. That credit drops to 10
percent in 2017, and industry watchers expect to see a flurry of
installation activity ahead of that change.
Sunnova's announcement leaves Vivint Solar Inc as
the only remaining major residential solar financing provider
without a loan product, according to Shayle Kann, senior vice
president of research for solar research firm GTM Research.
EZ Own deals could account for about 20 to 30 percent of the
company's business in some markets, Jordan Fruge, the company's
chief marketing officer, said in an interview.
The Houston-based company has grown rapidly since its start
in 2012 by partnering with local installers to lease solar
systems to homeowners. Under that model, however, Sunnova
retains ownership of the panels and homeowners cannot claim the
federal tax credit.
The company will begin offering EZ Own in California in the
first quarter of this year.
Sunnova's investors include Blackstone Group LP unit
GSO Capital Partners and Houston private equity firm Triangle
Peak Partners.
(Reporting By Nichola Groom; editing by Andrew Hay)