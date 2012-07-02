版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一 19:22 BJT

Sunoco, Carlyle to keep Phila refinery running-sources

NEW YORK, July 2 Sunoco Inc and Carlyle Group reached an agreement to keep the largest refinery on the East Coast in operation, sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Terms of the deal will be announced at a news briefing later Monday morning, the sources said.

The two companies have been in talks since April to keep the 335,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia plant operational.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐