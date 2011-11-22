Sunoco says Eagle Point refinery assets not sold yet

* Sunoco confirms Eagle Point refinery assets for sale
* Refinery was shut in 2009
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Nov 22 Sunoco Inc. said on Tuesday
that some refinery assets of its shuttered Eagle Point refinery
in southern New Jersey were up for sale but that there was no
new news related to the former refinery.
Local Philadelphia-area media said, based on Mumbai-based
media report from the Daily News and Analysis (DNA), that an
Indian company had bought the assets and was planning to move
the dismantled refinery to the city on India's east coast.
"I can confirm that we have been trying to sell some of
the refinery equipment," said Thomas Golembeski, a spokesman
for the company.
"We have nothing new to announce at this time related to
the former Eagle Point refinery."
The New Jersey-based Gloucester Times had cited the DNA
report saying that the Amerind Petroleum Pvt. Ltd was planning
to purchase the equipment.
Golembeski said that the tank farm and related assets at
the site of the former refinery had been sold to and were in
use by Sunoco Logistics (SXL.N), a midstream company spun off
from Sunoco who still holds a share.
Sunoco closed the refinery in 2009 due to poor profit
margins along the Atlantic Basin. Earlier this year, they said
they were also closing their remaining two refineries if there
were no buyers.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Alden Bentley)
