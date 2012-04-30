UPDATE 5-Energy Transfer Partners to buy Sunoco for $5.35 bln

* Sunoco shareholders to get $50.13/share
* Offer represents 22.5 pct premium to Sunoco's Friday close
* ETP says deal expected to immediately add to distributable
cash flow
By Swetha Gopinath and Michael Erman
April 30 Pipeline operator Energy Transfer
Partners LP said it would buy Sunoco Inc for
$5.35 billion in stock and cash to get into the more lucrative
crude oil transportation business as natural gas prices stay
weak.
The deal is the latest in a flurry of pipeline mergers
spurred by development of shale oil and gas fields and master
limited partnership (MLP) structures that have provided the
pipeline industry with rich tax breaks.
Energy Transfer Partners is paying a 22.5 percent premium
over Friday's closing share price, giving it confidence about
completing the deal without a bidding war as occurred with the
takeover of Southern Union, which closed last month.
"I feel that we're paying full value for this company,"
Energy Transfer Partners Chief Executive Kelcy Warren said when
asked on a conference call about the possibility of a higher
bidder for Sunoco emerging.
The acquisition will give Energy Transfer Partners control
of Sunoco's general partner stake of its MLP, Sunoco Logistics
Partners and 32.4 percent of the partnerships units.
Sunoco Logistics owns about 5,400 miles (8,700 km) of crude
oil pipelines, 2,500 miles of refined products pipelines and 42
million barrels of refined product and crude oil storage
capacity at its terminals.
Development of shale oil fields in North Dakota and
elsewhere has triggered an upheaval in the U.S. pipeline
business, which traditionally focused on moving crude north from
the Gulf Coast. As a result, nimble pipeline companies have been
able to secure lucrative shipping commitments from producers
anxious to escape inland gluts and access premium coastal
markets.
Mike Breard, senior energy analyst at Hodges Capital
Management in Dallas, said the inevitable regulatory
complications of building new pipelines made existing assets
particularly valuable, and the nature of the pipeline business
meant pipeline owners could benefit from increased scale.
"You might as well manage 10,000 miles of pipeline as
1,000," he said. "A 12-inch pipeline's a 12-inch pipeline."
Plunging natural gas prices and new sources of production
near big markets in the U.S. northeast threaten to undermine the
profitability of some long-haul natural gas pipelines, so Energy
Transfer aims to earn more from moving heavier hydrocarbons like
crude oil, natural-gas liquids (NGLs) and refined products.
CEO Warren said the combined company's pipeline business
would now get about 30 percent of its cash flow from heavier
hydrocarbons. Energy Transfer is also looking at ways to convert
current pipelines to transport NGLs or crude instead.
"There definitely needs to be a lot more crude oil
infrastructure," said John Musgrave, a vice president at Swank
Capital, whose Cushing MLP Asset Management LP owns a 0.27
percent stake in Energy Transfer Partners.
"There are still a lot of crude bottlenecks in the U.S.,"
Musgrave said, noting that a number of new NGL and crude heavy
shale regions need more pipelines.
For each share they own, Sunoco shareholders will receive
$50 in cash, or 1.0490 Energy Transfer Partner units, or $25 in
cash and 0.5245 Energy Transfer Partner units. The third option
is worth about $50.13 based on Friday's close, compared with
Friday's closing price of $40.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Shares of Sunoco rose nearly 20 percent on Monday to $48.98,
while Energy Transfer Partners shares rose 3 percent to $49.39.
MLP STRUCTURE FUELS DEALS
The planned acquisition comes on the heels of one by Energy
Transfer Equity LP, owner of the general partner of
Energy Transfer Partners, to buy rival Southern Union Co for
$5.5 billion, after a bidding war with Williams Cos Inc.
It also follows Kinder Morgan Inc's more than $20
billion deal for pipeline company El Paso. Deals have become
common in the industry due to increasing demand stemming from
new shale production as well as the need to fuel growth at
master limited partnerships.
MLPs, which pay virtually no corporate tax, distribute most
of their profits directly to shareholders and need to grow
organically or via acquisition to keep increasing those payouts.
"Any assets that are legally able to be put into an MLP
structure will be put into that structure," said Bernard Colson
of Global Hunter Securities. "It makes more sense economically
and there is a strong trend toward doing that."
After the deal, Sunoco Logistics will continue to trade
separately on the New York Stock Exchange.
The companies said the deal would create about $70 million
in annual cost savings, about half of which Energy Transfer
Partners believes can be realized in 2013.
Sunoco, once a major independent refiner in the Northeastern
United States, plans to end nearly 120 years in the refining
business as high oil prices and slumping demand squeeze profits.
Sunoco said it would continue talks with private equity firm
Carlyle Group LP for a joint venture to run its
335,000-barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery.
A deal with Carlyle would save the refinery, the biggest on
the U.S. East Coast, from a planned closure and ease concerns
about potential fuel shortage on the East Coast this summer.
Energy Transfer is also picking up Sunoco's retail business,
which operates around 4,900 gas stations in the United States.
Wells Fargo Securities acted as financial adviser to Energy
Transfer, while Credit Suisse Securities LLC advised Sunoco.