UPDATE 2-Sunoco logistics seeking shale opportunities

 * Sunoco's logistics seeking shale opportunities
 * Bakken crude could up value of refineries for sale-CEO
 * Q3 adj EPS $0.57 vs est $0.58
 * Rev rose 24 percent
 (Recasts; adds detail, byline)
 By Kristen Hays
 Nov 3 Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) logistics business
is 'actively pursuing' growth opportunities in burgeoning shale
oil and gas plays as the company looks to its future while
moving ahead on plans to exit refining, the company's CEO said
on Thursday.
 The pipeline, terminal and storage business is chasing
growth opportunities that include "potential conversion of
pipelines related to the growing development in the Marcellus
and Utica shale plays," CEO Lynn Elsenhans told analysts
Thursday during Sunoco's third-quarter earnings call.
 The Marcellus play in Pennsylvania and surrounding states
is largely natural gas, while Ohio's Utica has attracted oil
and gas drillers.
 Elsenhans also said the company is interested in running
Bakken crude oil from the U.S. Midwest to save money on crude
costs, as the light, sweet crude trades at a double-digit
discount to imported crudes currently used at Sunoco's
refineries.
 She said some opportunities to run Bakken crude "have
started to become available in relatively small volumes in the
Northeast" and Sunoco will run it if it makes economic sense.
But Sunoco lacks its own assets to bring it to its money-losing
Pennsylvania refineries.
 Trade sources told Reuters last month that Sunoco was
running Bakken crude at its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd)
Philadelphia and 178,000 bpd Marcus Hook refineries.
 The sources said up to 20,000 bpd of Bakken crude was
railed to Albany, New York, then barged to Philadelphia.
[Id:nN1E79K101]
 Elsenhans told analysts that obstacles to moving Bakken
crude to the Northeast include lack of enough rail cars and
loading and unloading facilities. Also, some companies lack
confidence that building such infrastructure will pay off in
the long term.
 The current focus is on trains and trucks rather than new
pipelines, she said.
 Regarding the refineries, Elsenhans said the ability to run
cheaper Bakken crude could up their attraction to buyers.
 Sunoco announced nearly two months ago that it would sell
or shutter the refineries by July next year to focus on its
logistics and retail marketing businesses.
 "It's a factor that might be considered beneficial to the
potential sale of these locations and the value that someone
would put on them," Elsenhans said.
 She declined to give any hints of interest in the
refineries, noting that such large deals take time and involve
confidentiality agreements.
 "We will provide updates on the status of the sales process
when we are able to do so," she said.
 Chief Financial Officer Brian MacDonald said the
refineries' book value was $400 million, but declined to say
how that amount was split between the two.
 $1.1 BILLION QUARTERLY LOSS
 Sunoco posted a third-quarter net loss of $1.1 billion that
narrowly missed estimates and included a $1.9 billion
write-down
 of refinery assets and a $17 million loss in the refining and
supply segment.
 The net loss attributable to Sunoco shareholders was $9.62
per share, compared with net income of $65 million, or 54 cents
per share, a year ago.
 Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents per share.
 Revenue rose 24 percent to $12.16 billion
 Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 58
cents per share on revenue of $8.63 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Shares of the company closed at $38.09 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
 (Additional reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane and Jim Marshall)

