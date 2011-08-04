UPDATE 2-Sunoco has quarterly loss, misses forecasts

* Adjusted EPS $0.40 vs Street $0.47
* Shares flat post market (Adds analyst estimates)
HOUSTON Aug 4 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N), which operates refineries on the U.S. East Coast, reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit on Thursday, as a writedown of assets in its chemicals business weighed on results.
Sunoco had a net loss of $125 million, or $1.03 per share, compared with a profit of $145 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the Philadelphia company had a profit of 40 cents per share. Analysts on average expected a profit of 47 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, Sunoco took a $174 million after-tax charge to write down assets in its chemical business.
Post-markets, shares of Sunoco were flat with a New York Stock Exchange close of $35.89. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Gary Hill and Andre Grenon)
