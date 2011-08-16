UPDATE 1-Sunoco to sell phenol plant for $106.5 mln

HOUSTON Aug 16 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N), which is shedding assets to focus on its logistics business, said on Tuesday it plans to sell its phenol manufacturing facility to a unit of petrochemical investment firm Goradia Capital LLC for $106.5 million.

The purchase price includes the value of the Haverhill, Ohio, facility and the estimated value of the product inventory, Sunoco said.

Sunoco had a a pretax non-cash charge of $169 million related to the write-down of Haverhill assets in the second quarter of 2011, it said.

Phenol is primarily used to make plastics. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Gary Hill)