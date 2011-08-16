UPDATE 1-Sunoco to sell phenol plant for $106.5 mln

HOUSTON Aug 16 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N), which is
shedding assets to focus on its logistics business, said on
Tuesday it plans to sell its phenol manufacturing facility to
a unit of petrochemical investment firm Goradia Capital LLC for
$106.5 million.
The purchase price includes the value of the Haverhill,
Ohio, facility and the estimated value of the product
inventory, Sunoco said.
Sunoco had a a pretax non-cash charge of $169 million
related to the write-down of Haverhill assets in the second
quarter of 2011, it said.
Phenol is primarily used to make plastics.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Gary Hill)