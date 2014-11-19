RPT-Sunoco Logistics to build 2.4 million barrels of NGL storage in Philadelphia

(Repeats story that originally appeared on Nov 18)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK Nov 18 Sunoco Logistics Partners
is seeking Pennsylvania state approval to build
cryogenic tanks that can store up to 2.4 million barrels of
natural gas liquids at a facility outside of Philadelphia that
the company is trying to remake into a manufacturing and export
hub.
The company plans to build storage tanks to hold 1.5 million
barrels of propane, 600,000 barrels of butane and 300,000
barrels of ethane, according to a September filing with the
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, obtained by
Reuters this month.
Company spokesman Jeff Shields declined to comment. On a
conference call this month, the company declined to provide the
breakdown of volume of different NGLs that will come to the
facility.
Earlier this month, Sunoco officials discussed the
construction of storage tanks at the 800-acre site of the former
refinery when announcing that the company was moving forward
with a $2.5 billion pipeline project. That project, dubbed
Mariner East 2, will bring 275,000 barrels per day of natural
gas liquids from Western Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio to its
Philadelphia facility.
Analysts say Sunoco is trying to capitalize on a growing
export market and position itself to store gas from nearby shale
producers as a local alternative to the national NGL hub in
Mount Belvieu, Texas.
"Sunoco is basically trying to capture the international
market, particularly in northeast and northwest Europe," said
Vivek Mathur, a senior analyst at ESAI Energy. "If you're a
Marcellus producer and you have an option to move product to the
Gulf Coast or through the Mariner East, it makes economic sense
to choose Mariner East."
Mathur said the facility will chill, store and process
enough of the NGLs to meet regional demand and to capture an
export market that the Energy Information Administration expects
to grow dramatically over the next two decades.
Construction of the storage tanks is expected to start after
permitting is complete.
The company also during the conference call that it is
considering building a propane dehydrogenation plant for the
manufacture of propylene, a key ingredient in plastic that
company officials have said is in high demand in the northeast.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by David Gregorio)