Japanese retailer Seven & i to buy Sunoco assets for $3.3 bln

TOKYO, April 6 Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co said on Thursday it would buy most of Sunoco LP's convenience store and gasoline retail businesses for about $3.3 billion.

Seven & i, which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said in a statement the deal was aimed at expanding its store network and improving profitability.

Seven & i said it expects to carry out the acquisition from Texas-based Sunoco in August.

Source text for Eikon:

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)