UPDATE 1-Sunoco's Marcus Hook FCC in unplanned shutdown-trade

* Other units at Sunoco refinery were already shut

* Regional gasoline market is tight (Adds detail and market reaction)

Oct 11 Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) shut a fluid catalytic cracker at its 178,000 barrels-per-day Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery for unplanned maintenance on Tuesday, said trade sources.

Other units, including an atmospheric crude distillation unit and a reformer were already under maintenance when the unit was taken down.

A Sunoco spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Atlantic Coast gasoline markets reacted swiftly to the outage, with prompt RBOB jumping by a penny a gallon to 15.00 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's November RBOB futures contract.

In addition, the November/December RBOB futures spread gained 1.21 cents per gallon in favor of November on the outage.

The regional market was already tight, owing to ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) recent decision to shutter its 185,000 bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)