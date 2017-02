Oct 11 Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) shut a fluid catalytic cracker at its 178,000 barrels-per-day Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery for unplanned maintenance on Tuesday, said trade sources.

Other units, including an atmospheric crude distillation unit and a reformer were already under maintenance when the unit was taken down.

A company spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Marguerita Choy)