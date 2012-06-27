Study lists 7 uses for Sunoco's Marcus Hook refinery

NEW YORK, June 27 An independent study released on Wednesday found the seven new uses for Sunoco Inc's shuttered Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania refinery, with the most viable being a natural gas processing facility, propane dehydrogenation and a refined products terminal.

The study by consultant IHS commissioned by regional planners listed possible uses with varying degrees of viability based on existing infrastructure, cost of the project and job creation.

Sunoco is looking to exit the refining business where it has been losing money over the past few years.

Rapidly expanding production of natural gas liquids while considered the most viable option, will need significant infrastructure investment. Marcus Hook, with its marine infrastructure and natural storage capacity, makes it easy to export NGLs to a wider market. The investment to create such a facility is expected to range between $300 million and $400 million and create 75 to 100 jobs.

Propane dehydrogeneration, listed as the second most viable option, has a ready buyer for the output in Braskem, a unit of a Brazilian chemical company which already has an existing propylene plant on site. The cost is expected to also range between $300 million to $400 million but the job creation is between 50 and 75 workers. Braskem could possibly to buy the UDEX unit to continue to receive output from the plant, sources said.

The third most viable option is as a refined petroleum storage facility to make up for the lost output from the refinery.

Sources familiar with the situation said that there were already buyers interested in the plant although they were not identified.

One interested party was said to be a pair from Texas looking to run the site as a products terminal to take advantage of the shutdowns of refineries on both sides of the Atlantic Basin by supplying gasoline and diesel. The refinery site sits over five massive storage caverns making it an ideal site to store petroleum products refined elsewhere.

Construction of an ethane cracker due to increased demand for polyethylene resins was also under consideration. High capital costs ranging between $650 million and $750 million are balanced by job creation of between 150 and 200 jobs.

Other less viable options for the site included natural gas power generation station to replace coal burning plants -- which provide 41 percent of the region's power supply -- and being phased out due to air quality concerns. The cost for this project ranges between $650 million and 750 million but job creation is estimated to be between 150 and 200 jobs.

Construction of an liquefied natural gas export facility and gas to liquids production are less feasible due to high costs, the report showed.