中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 20:43 BJT

Sunoco says fire is out at Philadelphia refinery

NEW YORK May 9 A fire was discovered and extinguished on Wednesday morning at Sunoco Inc's 335,000 barrels-per-day Philadelphia refinery, a company spokesman said.

