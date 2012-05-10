版本:
Sunoco finds hole in shut Philadelphia crude unit - source

NEW YORK, May 10 A crude distillation unit at
Sunoco Inc's 355,000 barrels-per-day Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania, refinery will restart following inspection in 1-2
days after a hole was discovered following a fire, a source
familiar with the situation said.	
    A hole has been discovered in the CDU, which is located in
Girard Point section of the refinery, remains under repair, said
the source.

