Sunoco says Permian Express crude line project on track

April 4 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
said on Thursday it still expected the first phase of its West
Texas-Nederland crude oil pipeline project to begin operations
in the second quarter of this year.
For its Permian Express project, Sunoco is reversing the
flow of an existing pipeline to carry crude from the Permian
Basin to refineries in the Houston area. The initial capacity is
expected to be 90,000 barrels per day (bpd).
"We remain on schedule for phase one with a second quarter
start up. This would be the 90,000 barrels per day with a target
of increasing to 150,000 barrels a day at the end of the year or
early next year. We remain on schedule," a Sunoco spokesman
said.
Sunoco plans a second phase that would carry an additional
200,000 bpd. The company said it would next give an update on
the project during its quarterly results. That date has not yet
been made public.