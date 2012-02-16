Sunoco Logistics pipes to link W Texas to refineries

BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
* Proposes 40,000 bpd to Houston, 30,000 bpd to Longview
* Plan to reverse portion of West Texas-Gulf line
* Link it to Houston and Longview terminus of Mid-Valley line
HOUSTON, Feb 16 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP on Thursday announced open seasons for pipelines that will increase capacity from the West Texas oilfields to refineries in the Midwest and Houston, a news release said.
The West Texas Houston Access project will be able to carry 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Houston starting next month, increasing to 44,000 bpd by January 2013, the company said.
The West Texas Longview Access project will connect to Sunoco's Mid-Valley pipeline at Longview and will carry 30,000 bpd by January 2013, the company said.
Binding open seasons for both projects commence on Feb. 17 and end March 19.
To accomplish the new connections, Sunoco is reversing a portion of its West Texas-Gulf line between Wortham and Goodrich, Texas.
At Goodrich, it will upgrade connections to two existing lines, one to Houston and the other to Longview, the company said.
The Longview link will carry West Texas Intermediate crude. The Houston link will carry unsegregated crude oil starting in April but West Texas Sour after January 2013.
"These projects will provide West Texas producers and Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent refiners with a comprehensive supply solution for both West Texas Intermediate and West Texas Sour crudes," a company news release said.
MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russian Sakhalin-1 project, has stopped gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline due to an accident, energy ministry said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 A minor technical glitch forced Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp to stop operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter, briefly resumed on Wednesday after a strike had halted all but the refining process since Jan. 19, a spokesman said.