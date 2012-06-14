版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 20:36 BJT

Sunoco, Carlyle near deal on Philadelphia refinery-CNBC

June 14 Sunoco Corp is close to finalizing a deal to sell or form a joint venture with the Carlyle Group for its Philadelphia refinery, CNBC reported on Thursday.

A deal could save the 335,000-barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery, the biggest on the U.S. East Coast, from a planned closure and ease concerns about potential fuel shortage on the East Coast this summer.

