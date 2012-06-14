UPDATE 1-Sunoco, Carlyle near deal on Philadelphia plant-CNBC

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
June 14 Sunoco Corp is close to finalizing a deal to sell or form a joint venture with the Carlyle Group for its Philadelphia refinery, CNBC reported on Thursday.
A deal could save the 335,000-barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery, the biggest on the U.S. East Coast, from a planned closure and ease concerns about potential fuel shortage on the East Coast this summer.
In April, Carlyle said under a potential joint venture deal, Sunoco would contribute its Philadelphia refinery assets and keep a minority interest.
Sunoco spokesman Thomas Golembeski said talks with Carlyle are continuing and that the companies were "working hard to reach an agreement."
A spokesman for Carlyle declined to comment on the CNBC report.
According to the April new release, Sunoco would have no on-going capital obligations with respect to the refinery, and Carlyle would contribute funding, hold the majority interest and oversee day-to-day operations of the joint venture.
Sunoco agreed in April to be bought by pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP in a stock and cash deal worth $5.35 billion.
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.