UPDATE 1-Sunoco CEO: Long-term refining outlook not bullish

HOUSTON, Aug 4 Independent refiner Sunoco Inc
(SUN.N) Chairman and Chief Executive Lynn Elsenhans said on
Thursday that the Phildelphia company "does not have a bullish
outlook for refining."
In the short-term Elsenhans said the best option for Sunoco
was to continue operating its Philadelphia and Marcus Hook,
Pennsylvania, refineries.
Since Elsenhans took over as chief executive in 2008, Citgo
has shut one refinery and sold two others. The company also
recently spun off its a metalurgical coke-producing
subsidiary.
"In general for the long-term, we do not have a bullish
outlook on refining," Elsenhans told analysts during a Thursday
afternoon conference call to discuss second-quarter returns, in
which the Sunoco's refining business lost $44 million.
"We had seen some substantial improvement in the market
this year relative to last year," she said. "We would hope to
capture that improvement in the market going forward this year,
but in general, I would say we have not changed our outlook on
refining, we tend to bearish for the long-term."
In addition to providing motor fuels for Sunoco's retail
outlsets, the company's refineries supply petrochemical
feedstocks to fulfill contracts Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA)(BAK.N),
which bought Sunoco's polyproylene business last year, and
Honeywell (HON.N).
Sunoco attributed the loss by its refining and supply
sector in the second quarter to multiple equipment failures at
its Philadelphia refinery that began in April and lasted into
July.
