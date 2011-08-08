CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sunoco:Long-term refining outlook not bullish

(Corrects name of company in paragraph 3 of Aug. 4 item)

* Running refineries best in short term, CEO says

* Company benefits from petrochemcial contracts (Adds details about refineries, background)

HOUSTON, Aug 4 Independent refiner Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) Chairman and Chief Executive Lynn Elsenhans said on Thursday that the Phildelphia company "does not have a bullish outlook for refining."

In the short-term Elsenhans said the best option for Sunoco was to continue operating its Philadelphia and Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refineries.

Since Elsenhans took over as chief executive in 2008, Sunoco has shut one refinery and sold two others. The company also recently spun off its a metalurgical coke-producing subsidiary.

"In general for the long-term, we do not have a bullish outlook on refining," Elsenhans told analysts during a Thursday afternoon conference call to discuss second-quarter returns, in which the Sunoco's refining business lost $44 million.

"We had seen some substantial improvement in the market this year relative to last year," she said. "We would hope to capture that improvement in the market going forward this year, but in general, I would say we have not changed our outlook on refining, we tend to be bearish for the long-term."

In addition to providing motor fuels for Sunoco's retail outlets, the company's refineries supply petrochemical feedstocks to fulfill contracts with Braskem SA ( BRKM5.SA )( BAK.N ), which bought Sunoco's polypropylene business last year, and Honeywell ( HON.N ).

Sunoco attributed the loss by its refining and supply sector in the second quarter to multiple equipment failures at its Philadelphia refinery that began in April and lasted into July. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)