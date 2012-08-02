版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 04:13 BJT

Sunoco posts Q2 profit versus year-ago loss

Aug 2 Sunoco Inc reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss as a one-time gain and higher profit in its retail and logistics business helped results.

The Philadelphia company said its second-quarter profit was $248 million or $2.35 per share, compared with a loss $125 million or $1.03 in the year-ago period.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐