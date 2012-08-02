版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 05:32 BJT

Sunoco Logistics looked at moving crude via pipeline to East Coast

NEW YORK Aug 2 Sunoco Logistics said it had looked at opportunities to use some of its legacy pipeline to move crude oil to the East Coast from the burgeoning oil production in the Midwest, but decided to keep its focus on moving natural gas liquids.

Speaking to analysts at a second quarter analyst meeting, the company said it still thinks the best use for its pipeline is for natural gas liquids and refined products.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐