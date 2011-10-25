Sunoco Logistics beefs up truck fleet

NEW YORK Oct 25 Sunoco Logistics said on Tuesday it has ordered about 60 new trucks to add to its current fleet of 140 to move crude around its system, including moving crude out of the hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.

"Trucking has been a good play for us," a company spokesman who said he expected the trucks to be in service in the next few months.

He said that even with the spread between U.S. crude and Brent moving in over the last day or so, the premium for Brent remains wide enough to make trucking crude worthwhile.

"The spread is just one factor," he said.

The spread between benchmark crude Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R moved out as wide as $27 in favor of Brent before moving back in near to $16 on Tuesday.