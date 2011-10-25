Sunoco Logistics beefs up truck fleet

NEW YORK Oct 25 Sunoco Logistics said on
Tuesday it has ordered about 60 new trucks to add to its
current fleet of 140 to move crude around its system, including
moving crude out of the hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.
"Trucking has been a good play for us," a company spokesman
who said he expected the trucks to be in service in the next
few months.
He said that even with the spread between U.S. crude and
Brent moving in over the last day or so, the premium for Brent
remains wide enough to make trucking crude worthwhile.
"The spread is just one factor," he said.
The spread between benchmark crude Brent and U.S. West
Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R moved out as wide as $27 in
favor of Brent before moving back in near to $16 on Tuesday.