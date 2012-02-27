UPDATE 1-SunOpta to restructure some units, cut 6 pct jobs

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings says book value of $10.25.shr for the yr ended Dec 31 2016
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Feb 27 SunOpta Inc said it will restructure some of its underperforming segments and cut about 6 percent of its workforce.
The Toronto-based organic food processor said it will shut down its fruit segment and create a new consumer products group to focus on non-grains based consumer packaged goods.
SunOpta expects to incur severance costs of about $500,000 during the first half of 2012, but sees the realignment helping it save $3 million, before tax, annually.
The company expects to post a net loss of 11 cents per share in the fourth-quarter, and take a non-cash charge of about $8.6 million, or 13 cents a share.
In the last two reported quarters SunOpta has posted a drop in profits as margins have been squeezed.
Shares of SunOpta, which will report its fourth-quarter results on March 6, closed at C$5.27 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* ECHELON INSURANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS
* On February 10, co's unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing