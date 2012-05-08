UPDATE 1-Organic food processor SunOpta's profit rises

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 Organic food processor SunOpta Inc's first-quarter profit rose 10 percent, helped partly by growth in its integrated packaged foods segment.
Net earnings from continuing operations rose 10.3 percent to $6.7 million, or 9 cents per share.
Revenue rose 5.4 percent to $274.5 million. The restructured SunOpta Foods division posted a 3 percent increase in revenue from external customers at $246.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 8 cents per share on revenue of $279.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at C$5.67 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.