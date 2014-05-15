版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 15日 星期四 11:37 BJT

India's Sun Pharma settles Novartis lawsuit over leukemia drug

MUMBAI May 15 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it was allowed to launch a generic version of Novartis' leukemia drug Gleevec in the United States on Feb. 1, 2016, under a settlement agreement between the two companies.

The other terms of the agreement are confidential, Sun Pharma said in a statement on Thursday.

Sun Pharma's subsidiary holds a tentative approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration for a generic version of Gleevec. As per IMS data, Gleevec had annual sales of about $2 billion in the United States, Sun said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐