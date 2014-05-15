India's Sun Pharma settles Novartis lawsuit over leukemia drug

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
MUMBAI May 15 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it was allowed to launch a generic version of Novartis' leukemia drug Gleevec in the United States on Feb. 1, 2016, under a settlement agreement between the two companies.
The other terms of the agreement are confidential, Sun Pharma said in a statement on Thursday.
Sun Pharma's subsidiary holds a tentative approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration for a generic version of Gleevec. As per IMS data, Gleevec had annual sales of about $2 billion in the United States, Sun said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple were removed from a United Airlines flight to Costa Rica on Saturday, as the airline remained under scrutiny following outrage caused by a video last week of a passenger being forcibly removed from a flight.
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc