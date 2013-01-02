SunPower inks $2.5 bln deal with Buffett's MidAmerican Energy

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 2 SunPower Corp said it sold two large solar projects in California to a company controlled by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, and would receive up to $2.5 billion in proceeds and related contracts.
The Antelope Valley solar projects, which SunPower says is the world's largest photovoltaic power development, have been sold to a unit of MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co, a part of Berkshire Hathaway.
Construction for the projects -- with a combined capacity of 579 megawatt -- will begin in the first quarter of 2013 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2015.
SunPower will get between $2.0 billion and $2.5 billion for the projects including charges for designing, installing and constructing the projects, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. []
Shares of SunPower were up 9 percent at $6.14 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe