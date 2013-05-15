版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-SunPower up in premarket trading after outlook

NEW YORK May 15 SunPower Corp : * Shares up 4.4 percent in premarket trading after outlook
