SunPower 1st-qtr revenue up 9 pct, loss grows

May 3 SunPower Corp, maker of the world's most efficient solar panels, reported a 9 percent increase in first-quarter revenue and a loss that was far bigger than a year before.

The company, which is majority owned by French oil giant Total SA, posted a net loss for the quarter of $74.5 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.1 million, or 2 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue grew 9 percent to $494.1 million.

