UPDATE 1-SunPower 1st-qtr revenue up 9 pct, loss grows

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 SunPower Corp, maker of the world's most efficient solar panels, reported a 9 percent increase in first-quarter revenue and a loss that was bigger than a year before but not as wide as analysts had expected.
The company, majority owned by French oil giant Total SA , posted a net loss for the quarter of $74.5 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.1 million, or 2 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding one-time items, SunPower made a loss of 12 cents per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of a 15-cent loss, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter revenue grew by 9 percent to $494.1 million, short of the average analyst estimate of $525 million.
Solar makers have seen profit margins disappear over the last year as prices for the modules that turn sunlight into electricity have fallen sharply.
SunPower, like others in the industry, has raced to cut production costs and rein in manufacturing growth to help work off a supply glut on the global market. SunPower said last month it would consolidate its Philippine manufacturing operations to cut capital expenditure and cost per watt.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS