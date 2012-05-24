版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 19:19 BJT

SunPower commissions new French manufacturing plant

May 24 SunPower Corp, the solar power arm of French oil giant Total SA, commissioned a new manufacturing plant in De Porcelette, France, that will produce 44 megawatts of high efficiency panels, the company said on Thursday.

The new facility, which will produce about 150,000 panels per year with an average efficiency of 20 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐