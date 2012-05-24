UPDATE 1-SunPower commissions new French manufacturing plant

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 SunPower Corp, the solar power arm of the giant French oil company Total SA, commissioned a new manufacturing plant in De Porcelette, France, that will produce 44 megawatts of high efficiency panels, the company said on Thursday.
The new facility will produce about 150,000 panels per year with an average efficiency of 20 percent.
It will be SunPower's second plant in France and will employ about 80 workers, the company said.
Europe is the world's biggest solar market, but cuts to incentives there are expected to trim sales for the industry this year.
Still, European demand for smaller-scale residential and commercial rooftop systems is expected to remain strong, which could help SunPower, whose panels are well suited to the space-constrained installations.
"This physical proximity to our French, Italian, German and Belgian customers will enhance our flexibility and shorten our delivery lead times, ramping up our ability to compete in today's highly competitive market," said Marty Neese, SunPower's chief operating officer.
Shares in SunPower, which is 65 percent owned by Total, and is shutting down some older production lines in the Philippines, have fallen nearly 12 percent so far this year.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.