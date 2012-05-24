UPDATE 1-SunPower commissions new French manufacturing plant

May 24 SunPower Corp, the solar power arm of the giant French oil company Total SA, commissioned a new manufacturing plant in De Porcelette, France, that will produce 44 megawatts of high efficiency panels, the company said on Thursday.

The new facility will produce about 150,000 panels per year with an average efficiency of 20 percent.

It will be SunPower's second plant in France and will employ about 80 workers, the company said.

Europe is the world's biggest solar market, but cuts to incentives there are expected to trim sales for the industry this year.

Still, European demand for smaller-scale residential and commercial rooftop systems is expected to remain strong, which could help SunPower, whose panels are well suited to the space-constrained installations.

"This physical proximity to our French, Italian, German and Belgian customers will enhance our flexibility and shorten our delivery lead times, ramping up our ability to compete in today's highly competitive market," said Marty Neese, SunPower's chief operating officer.

Shares in SunPower, which is 65 percent owned by Total, and is shutting down some older production lines in the Philippines, have fallen nearly 12 percent so far this year.