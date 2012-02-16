CORRECTED-SunPower posts quarterly loss, hurt by charges

BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
Feb 16 SunPower Corp reported a quarterly loss on Thursday as the steep decline in price of solar panels and charges related a corporate restructuring and delays in a solar power project weighed.
SunPower, which is majority-owned by French oil company Total SA, reported a net loss of $83 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to a net income of $152.3 million, or $1.44 per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, the company said it posted a profit of 16 cents per share in the quarter.
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russian Sakhalin-1 project, has stopped gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline due to an accident, energy ministry said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 A minor technical glitch forced Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp to stop operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter, briefly resumed on Wednesday after a strike had halted all but the refining process since Jan. 19, a spokesman said.