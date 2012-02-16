UPDATE 1-SunPower profit beats Wall St view, shares jump

Feb 16 SunPower Corp posted fourth quarter earnings that easily topped Wall Street forecasts and said it hoped to post a profit for 2012, lifting shares of the solar panel maker 15 percent in post-market trading.

A steep decline in the price of solar panels last year due to swelling supplies of the renewable energy equipment squeezed margins across the sector and sent share prices tumbling.

SunPower, which is majority-owned by French oil company Total SA, reported a net loss of $83 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to a net income of $152.3 million, or $1.44 per share, a year ago.

But excluding one-time items, the company said it posted a profit of 16 cents per share in the quarter. That came in well above analysts' average forecast for a loss of 5 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said 2012 revenue would be between $2.6 billion and $3.0 billion, with solar panel sales of between 900 and 1,200 megawatts.

Shares in SunPower rose 15 percent to $8.45 per share in post-market trading.