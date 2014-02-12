SunPower posts fourth-quarter net profit

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
LOS ANGELES Feb 12 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly net profit as it made progress on several massive installations for U.S. utilities and expanded its residential rooftop business.
Fourth-quarter net income was $22.3 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $144.8 million, or $1.22 per share, a year ago.
SunPower is majority owned by French energy giant Total SA .
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.
* NXP Semiconductors divests stake in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation Ltd.