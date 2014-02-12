版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 05:16 BJT

SunPower posts fourth-quarter net profit

LOS ANGELES Feb 12 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly net profit as it made progress on several massive installations for U.S. utilities and expanded its residential rooftop business.

Fourth-quarter net income was $22.3 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $144.8 million, or $1.22 per share, a year ago.

SunPower is majority owned by French energy giant Total SA .
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐